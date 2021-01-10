Primary school, pre-schools to open in Greece on Mon.

Primary, kindergartens and special-ed open in Greece on Monday after more than two months of remote learning and the subsequent Christmas-New Year's holiday.

The opening has been combined with stepped up testing of educators and staff for the Covid-19 virus.

As with the previous framework followed when schools are open, wearing face masks is mandatory, classrooms must be disinfected twice a school day, multiple entrances/exits to school premises will be used, along with social distances, as much as possible.

On a positive note, all of the rapid tests organized by the municipality of Thessaloniki, and conducted by public health authorities on educators reportedly came up negative over the weekend. A total of 784 tests were conducted.