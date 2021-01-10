Covid-19 outbreak: 36 fatalities on Sun.; acute cases, confirmed infections steadily drop amid continued lockdown

Sunday's figures for the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece showed a continued decrease in infections and related deaths, as a partial nationwide lockdown remains in effect since the first week of October 2020 and will extend at least to Jan. 18.

Thirty-six related fatalities were reported, along with new confirmed single-day infections at 445 - although less tests are conducted on the weekends.

Also on an encouraging note, the number of intubated patients being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs eased to 353. The average age of those patients is 68, of which 84.1 percent are either above the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying health condition.

The death toll from the beginning of the pandemic in Greece reached 5,263, with the average age of the victims remaining at 79, with 95.5 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or having been above the age of 70 at the time of their death.