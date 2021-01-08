Draft bills expanding territorial waters in Ionian; procurement of Rafale warplanes tabled in Greece's Parliament

A closely watched draft bill has been tabled by the foreign affairs ministry in Greece's Parliament that essentially commences the process for Athens to expand territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to the international norm of 12 nautical miles.

A draft bill will be opened for debate by members of a relevant foreign policy and defense committee on Tuesday, with a vote by the plenum expected on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Parliament President Kostas Tasoulas on Friday also pledged to require a roll-call vote for the legislation, given that it deals with an expansion of the east Mediterranean country, in order to demonstrate a clear and absolute majority sentiment.

Meanwhile, a draft bill approving the procurement of 18 French-made Rafale warplanes will also be tabled in Parliament via a fast-track procedure, with a final vote by legislature's plenum set for Jan. 14.