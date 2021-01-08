Market analysts cite feeble pre-bookings for Greece so far; holiday season expected to open in May

By L. Karagiorgos

Feeble pre-bookings for holidays in Greece this year point to a delayed opening of the annual - and all-important - tourism season, given a surging "second wave" of the Covid-19 virus in northern European countries foreshadows a negative outlook for Mediterranean destinations.

At the same time, Greek hotel and resort operators point to more intense competition this season, with all units opening, but with the a reduced tourism flow anticipated, meaning lower revenues and accompanying profits.

Market watchers and sector executives in Greece confirmed that pre-bookings are meager so far, and less than the very high figure recorded during the same period in 2020.

The biggest "thorn", according to reports, is the UK tourism market, as a "hard" lockdown reinstituted in the country has increased a negative attitude vis-a-vis the prospect of summer holidays.

Additionally, delays in meetings goals for vaccinations by European countries also complicate would-be holiday-makers' plans for the coming season.

Based on current calculations, the tourism season in Greece will begin, in earnest, after April, with May seen as the most likely month when businesses will open their doors to the first arrivals.

One date standing out is May 2, which is Orthodox Easter Sunday this year - late compared with other years - although all eyes are now on how and when the Covid-19 pandemic will vanish.