Covid-19 outbreak: Figures continue to ease in Greece, now past two months into nationwide partial lockdown

A slow but steady decrease in pandemic-related figures continued on Thursday in Greece, now more than two months after a partial nationwide lockdown was implemented, with single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections reaching 510.

Forty-seven related fatalities were reported over the previous 24-hour period , bringing the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,146. The average age of the victims was fixed at 79, with 95.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

An optimistic development came with the announcement that acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs fell under the 400-mark, standing at 391. The average age of intubated patients is 68, with 85.2 percent suffering from an underlying health condition or being above the age of 70.