Covid-19 outbreak: 40 related deaths on Tues. in Greece; figures appear to ease

Forty Covid-19-related fatalities were reported in Greece on Tuesday, down from previous same-day totals of the macabre figure. At the same time, the number of patients intubated and being treated in hospital ICUs for acute symptoms of the coronavirus continued to slowly, but steadily ease, now at 405.

New single-day Covid-19 infections reached 928, of which 31 were detected on the country’s border posts. Total infections since the advent of the pandemic now exceed 141,000.

Of the intubated patients, the average age increased slightly to 68, while 83.5 percent either suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic is now 5,051, with the average age of the victims being 79. Additionally, 95.4 percent of the victims either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70