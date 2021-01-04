Covid-19 outbreak: 54 fatalities on Wed. in Greece; 427 new infections

Covid-19-related fatalities again increased on Monday, compared to the daily figure reported the previous day - 54 to 36 - as new single-day confirmed infections nevertheless eased amid a now two-month partial nationwide lockdown.

The all-important number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs was 407, continue a slow but steady decrease.

A total of 427 new infections were reported, albeit the previous day, a Sunday, is accompanied by a reduced number of tests.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 5.011, with the average age of the victims being 79, and with 95.5 percent either having suffered from underlying conditions or exceeded the age of 70.