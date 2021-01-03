Greek govt: Goal is for 100K jabs with Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine until Jan. 20

The Greek government on Sunday said the goal by Jan. 20 is to vaccinate 100,000 people with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, amid criticism that the first few days of the vaccination program have plagued by delays and mismanagement.

A relevant public health official said the vaccination of healthcare professionals will take place in three phases, deflecting criticism that this scheduling is actually a delay.

The government said 572 vaccinations were conducted on Sunday, with a total of 3,779 "jabs" conducted since Dec. 27, roughly a week ago.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman over the weekend announced that preschools, primary and secondary schools will open in the country on Jan. 11.