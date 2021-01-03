Greek govt: Goal is for 100K jabs with Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine until Jan. 20

Sunday, 03 January 2021 22:57
UPD:23:00
Nick Paleologos / SOOC/
A- A A+

The Greek government on Sunday said the goal by Jan. 20 is to vaccinate 100,000 people with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, amid criticism that the first few days of the vaccination program have plagued by delays and mismanagement.

A relevant public health official said the vaccination of healthcare professionals will take place in three phases, deflecting criticism that this scheduling is actually a delay.

The government said 572 vaccinations were conducted on Sunday, with a total of 3,779 "jabs" conducted since Dec. 27, roughly a week ago.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman over the weekend announced that preschools, primary and secondary schools will open in the country on Jan. 11.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών