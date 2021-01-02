Businesses affected by pandemic-related lockdown excluded from Jan. rent; Greek state to cover 80% of lease payment

Saturday, 02 January 2021 23:51
UPD:23:55
A- A A+

The Greek government on Saturday announced that businesses affected by an extension of the pandemic-related lockdown - announced the same day - will be excluded from paying January's commercial lease.

The announcement includes retailers, the food & restaurant sector, gyms, music scenes and other performing arts venues, tourism-related businesses, transports, beauty and care establishments, bookstores and all businesses closed during the previous week.

According to a circular issued by the finance ministry, 80 percent of the contractually owed monthly lease will reimbursed to property owners and managers.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών