Businesses affected by pandemic-related lockdown excluded from Jan. rent; Greek state to cover 80% of lease payment

The Greek government on Saturday announced that businesses affected by an extension of the pandemic-related lockdown - announced the same day - will be excluded from paying January's commercial lease.

The announcement includes retailers, the food & restaurant sector, gyms, music scenes and other performing arts venues, tourism-related businesses, transports, beauty and care establishments, bookstores and all businesses closed during the previous week.

According to a circular issued by the finance ministry, 80 percent of the contractually owed monthly lease will reimbursed to property owners and managers.