Covid-19 outbreak: Related fatalities, intubated patients continue to ease, as lockdown made stricter until Jan. 11

The daily tally of Covid-19-related fatalities and the number of acute cases being treated in hospital ICUs continued to slowly ease on Saturday, the second day of 2021, coinciding with an announcement by the government that even stricter nationwide lockdown measures will be imposed until Jan. 11.

The number of new, confirmed single-day infections was only 262, substantially less than in previous days, something attributed to a limited number of tests conducted on New Year's Day, the previous day.

Total infections in Greece neared the 140,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of intubated patients with the Covid-19 virus in ICUs was 431 on Saturday. Of this sample, 79.8 percent are either above the age 70 or suffer from an underlying health condition.

Forty coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 4,921. In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent were either over the age of 70 or suffered from an underlying condition.