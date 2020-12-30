Communist party gen-sec latest political leader in Greece to get jab of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The leader of Greece's hard-line and orthodox communist party was the latest political leader this week in the country to receive a "jab" of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

In a statement to reporters and before cameras, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas, referred to a "symbolic move" on his part to encourage the mass vaccination of the public against the coronavirus.

Staying true to form, however, Koutsoumbas then called for more spending for the public healthcare system, including "mass hirings" of staff.

The party polls between 5 and 6 percent of the vote in general elections over the past decade, fielding 15 MPs in Greece's 300-deputy Parliament and two MEP out of the 21 seats in the European Parliament allocated to Greece.

The vaccine, produced by the US pharmaceutical giant, a Fortune 500 company listed on the NYSE, in cooperation with BioNTech, a pioneering Germany-based biotechnology firm listed on NASDAQ, has been made available in Greece and the rest of the EU as of Sunday.