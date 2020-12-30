Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new confirmed infections again under 1K; deaths, intubated patients easing

New single-day confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections again fell to three-digit territory on Wednesday in Greece, specifically to 942, with related fatalities 58.

The number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs was 443, slightly down from Tuesday. Conversely, 885 people have been discharged from ICUs after previously being intubated for acute Covid-19.

Total coronavirus infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic neared 138,000.

Of the patients in ICUs, the average age is 67, with 79.5 percent either suffering underlying conditions or above the age of 70.

The death toll reached 4,788, with the average age of the victims remaining fixed at 79, and with 95.5 having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age o f70.