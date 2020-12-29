Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day confirmed infections double on Tues.; fatalities, intubated patients slowing dropping

Single-day new confirmed Covid-19 infections doubled in Greece on Tuesday, compared to the previous day, due in large part to more tests being conducted on a weekday compared to the weekend. Specifically, 1,047 new positive tests were reported, up from 476 on Monday.

At the same time, on a more optimistic note, the number of related fatalities and intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs remained mostly stable.

On Tuesday, 458 intubated patients remained in ICUs for acute coronavirus-related symptoms, with the average age being 67, and with 80.1 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Fifty-eight related deaths were reported on Tuesday, down from 66 the previous day.

The death toll in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,730, with the average age of the victims remaining fixed at 79, with 95.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.