Major batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Greece on Tues.

A major cache of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Greece on Tuesday, and specifically 83,850 doses that will be distributed to five storage sites around the country.

The first, mostly symbolic, batch of 9,700 doses arrived over the weekend, with the first vaccinations taking place on Sunday.

Greece's political leadership, healthcare staff and senior citizens were the first to be inoculated, with the often televised "jabs" of politicians used as part of a campaign to promote the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and to counter the social media-fueled "anti-vax" sentiment amongst some quarters in the country.

Based on an EU-wide agreement, a total of 419,250 doses will have been shipped to Greece by the end of January; 333,450 by the end of February, and 1.255 million doses by the end of March.