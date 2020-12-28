Athens signals another early repayment of IMF bailout loans, worth 3.6 bln€

Monday, 28 December 2020 20:45
UPD:20:48
REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Athens on Monday signaled that it would proceed with an another early repayment of an IMF bailout loan to the tune of 3.6 billion euros.

Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras made the announcement, adding that the early repayment is fully compliant with the country's contractual obligations with its institutional creditors.

The repayment deals with a portion of loans maturing in 2021 and.

The development is the second time that the current center-right government, within the past year, that Greece has repaid a portion of its IMF loans before their maturity. So far, Athens has repaid 6.3 billion euros out of the roughly eight billion euros it received as bailout monies from the Fund.

