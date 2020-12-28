Covid-19 outbreak: 476 new single-day confirmed infections on Mon.; 66 related fatalities

New single-day Covid-19 infections reached 476 on Monday, low given the limited number of tests over the previous Christmas weekend, although fatalities remained stubbornly stable, with another 66 reported over the previous 24-hour period. The same macabre figure on Friday, Christmas Day, for instance, was 50.

The number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms also hovered at the 500-mark, 467 on Monday, while 862 patients previously treated in hospital ICUs for the coronavirus recovered.

The average age of intubated patients fell to 67, with 80.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic reached 4,672, with the average age being 79, and with 95.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.