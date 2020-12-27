Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccinations commence in Greece; president, premier among the first

Sunday, 27 December 2020 14:46
UPD:15:08
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ
Inoculations of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine began in Greece on Sunday - in line with other EU countries - with the first recipient being the nursing supervisor of the ICU ward in the country's biggest hospital, Evangelismos  in Athens.

INTIME NEWS/ ΔΕΛΤΊΟ ΤΎΠΟΥ / POOL

Head nurse Eustathia Kampisiouli's vaccination was shown live on television, followed by a resident in a nursing home; the third person vaccinated in the country was president of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. She was received by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, an orthopedic surgeon by training.

EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was vaccinated at the Attikon Hospital in west Athens, where he was first shown filling out a relevant form and then waiting for his turn to be "jabbed".

