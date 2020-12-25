'This is Athens' campaign brightly lights up Greek capital for Christmas, New Year's season

Saturday, 26 December 2020 00:12
UPD:00:13
INTIME NEWS/ © Intime p.a.
A- A A+

Stepped up holiday decorations and lighting in central Athens this Covid-19-plagued season was accompanied by a video produced by the municipality, called "This is Athens".

The center-piece of the video is central Syntagma square, across from Parliament, where the main Christmas tree and accompanying attraction are brightly illuminated, along with Omonia square and its recently reconstructed fountain.

Athens is reportedly among the top city-tour destinations for 2021, based on users' Internet searches, according to the municipality.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών