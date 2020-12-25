First batch of Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccine arrive in Greece

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccine arrived in Greece on Friday, Christmas Day, overland via a border post in northern Greece, and will be stored in a half dozen guarded and specially equipped storage facilities around the country.

Specifically, 9.750 doses were imported, all ahead of the first vaccinations in the country on Sunday, with the first recipients in the Athens area being the country's president and prime minister.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Onassis Foundation this week announced a donation of one million euros towards Greece's health ministry for the design portion of broadcast message and print materials promoting the national vaccination campaign.