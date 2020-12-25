First batch of Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccine arrive in Greece

Friday, 25 December 2020 23:32
UPD:23:53
ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ/STR
A- A A+

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccine arrived in Greece on Friday, Christmas Day, overland via a border post in northern Greece, and will be stored in a half dozen guarded and specially equipped storage facilities around the country.

Specifically, 9.750 doses were imported, all ahead of the first vaccinations in the country on Sunday, with the first recipients in the Athens area being the country's president and prime minister.  

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Onassis Foundation this week announced a donation of one million euros towards Greece's health ministry for the design portion of broadcast message and print materials promoting the national vaccination campaign.  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών