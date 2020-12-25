Covid-19 outbreak: 617 new single-day confirmed infections reported on Christmas Day; 50 related fatalities

Friday, 25 December 2020 22:28
UPD:22:42
Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC/Konstantinos Tsakalidis

Χριστουγεννιάτικος στολισμός στον πεζόδρομο της Αγίας Σοφίας, Θεσσαλονίκης, 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2020.
A- A A+

Coronavirus-related figures continued to ease in Greece, which is now in a more than month-and-a-half partial nationwide lockdown, with 617 new confirmed infections reported on Friday - Christmas Day - along with 50 related fatalities.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained near the 500-mark, at 470, as the particularly figure is dropping, but at a slow rate.

The total number of Covid-19 infections detected since the pandemic began neared 135,000, while the death toll reached 4,507.

