Covid-19 outbreak: 617 new single-day confirmed infections reported on Christmas Day; 50 related fatalities

Coronavirus-related figures continued to ease in Greece, which is now in a more than month-and-a-half partial nationwide lockdown, with 617 new confirmed infections reported on Friday - Christmas Day - along with 50 related fatalities.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained near the 500-mark, at 470, as the particularly figure is dropping, but at a slow rate.

The total number of Covid-19 infections detected since the pandemic began neared 135,000, while the death toll reached 4,507.