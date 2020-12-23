Greek president pays holiday visit to sole resident of small SE Aegean isle of Kinaros

Greece's president on Wednesday travelled to the remote isle of Kinaros, in the south-east Aegean, to meet with the sole resident of the island.

President of the Republic Katerina Sakelloropoulou, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, paid a visit to Irini Katsotouri, a senior citizen that remains the only year-round resident after other members of her family moved away in previous years.

Kinaros lies almost midway between the islands of Kalymnos and Amorgos.

"I thought that for this year's Christmas holiday, it would be the most suitable destination, as Ms Rini (as Katsotouri is widely known) symbolizes this year's feast, in a way. She's solitary and courageous; that's what we're called upon to be under the particular conditions we now live through. Earlier, she told us 'I've been in quarantine for so many years'."

The delegation led by Sakellaropoulou also paid a visit to a memorial on the isle for fallen Hellenic Navy personnel.