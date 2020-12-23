Greek president pays holiday visit to sole resident of small SE Aegean isle of Kinaros

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:03
UPD:20:03
Eurokinissi/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙ
A- A A+

Greece's president on Wednesday travelled to the remote isle of Kinaros, in the south-east Aegean, to meet with the sole resident of the island.

President of the Republic Katerina Sakelloropoulou, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, paid a visit to Irini Katsotouri, a senior citizen that remains the only year-round resident after other members of her family moved away in previous years.

Kinaros lies almost midway between the islands of Kalymnos and Amorgos.

"I thought that for this year's Christmas holiday, it would be the most suitable destination, as Ms Rini (as Katsotouri is widely known) symbolizes this year's feast, in a way. She's solitary and courageous; that's what we're called upon to be under the particular conditions we now live through. Earlier, she told us 'I've been in quarantine for so many years'."

The delegation led by Sakellaropoulou also paid a visit to a memorial on the isle for fallen Hellenic Navy personnel. 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών