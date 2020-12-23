Covid-19 outbreak: 62 related fatalities, 937 new single-day infections on Wed.

Related Covid-19 fatalities fell in Greece on Wednesday, compared with the previous 24-period, although a spike in single-day new confirmed infections was recorded, 62 and 937, respectively.

The number of intubated patients in ICUs with acute coronavirus symptoms also remained stubbornly near the 500-mark, at 495, a figure that has not significantly eased into a half-and-a-half-long partial nationwide lockdown.

The average age of intubated patients remained fixed at 67, with 78.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The death toll in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,402, with the average age of the victims at 79, and with 95.5 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.