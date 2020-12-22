BoG figures show major damage caused to Greek tourism in 2020 by pandemic

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 20:46
UPD:20:50
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Bank of Greece (BoG) released on Tuesday show a dramatic shrinking of the balance of travel services for 2020, confirmed the significant damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to the all-important sector.

Travel receipts, for instance, dropped by a whopping 77 percent over the Jan-Oct period, compared to corresponding period of 2019, reaching slightly more than four billion euros.

The number of inbound travelers fell by 76.1 percent, standing at 7.1 million arrivals, down from 29.72 million in the previous year's first 10-month period.

The entire report is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=b4a73fb8-f556-40ce-8f4f-cea069c72776

