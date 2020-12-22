Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day figures continue to ease slightly, nearly 7 weeks into partial nationwide lockdown

Single-day confirmed new coronavirus infections increased on Tuesday, mostly a result of increased tests the previous day - the first weekday of the week - whereas the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs remained stubbornly stable, at 491.

The results come as Greece nears seven weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown.

Related fatalities recorded over the previous 24-hour period also remained at similar levels, with 83 victims reported. The death toll from the pandemic reached 4,340 in Greece.

The number of confirmed instances announced was 853, bringing the total number in the country since the advent of the pandemic to more than 132,000.

The average age of patients in ICUs remained fixed at 67, with 78.2 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The average age of the pandemic's victims in Greece remained 79, with 95.7 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.