Greece's current account showed a deficit of €9.4 billion, up by €8.6 billion year-on-year, based almost exclusively on a reduction of €13.6 billion in the services surplus, and partly offset by a €4.0 billion drop in the balance of goods deficit, as well as an improvement in the primary and secondary income account.

The entire BoG report can be found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=6796f4da-2cde-4ad2-979f-fa7d4cbbdc06