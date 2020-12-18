US amb. Pyatt: Maritime tech-innovation center on Syros a beacon for 21st century shipping

Creation of a maritime technology and innovation center on the Cyclades island of Syros is the next step towards strengthening the local Neorion shipyard, as well as a beacon for shipping in the 21st century, US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Friday, during an online presentation of the initiative.

The center is the brainchild of US-based Onyx, which operates the revived shipyard, and multinational Cisco.

Pyatt, who's recorded one of the more high-profile and active presences by a US envoy in the east Mediterranean country in decades, also praised the technology support provided by the California-based tech conglomerate.      

The center aims to train merchant marine officers and shipping executives in the use of state-of-the-art programs, monitoring applications and big data, in order to maximize the effectiveness of routes and minimize fuel consumption - and, by extension, C02 emissions - all towards generating greater profit margins.

