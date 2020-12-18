Pair re-arrested on charge of spying for Turkey from island of Rhodes

Two local men charged last week with spying for Turkey were re-arrested on Friday in the northeast city of Komotini on a warrant issued by an investigative magistrate on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, where the alleged espionage ring was centered.

The two suspects, 52 and 35, are members of the Muslim minority in the northeast Thrace region, with the younger man employed as the first secretary in the Turkish consulate on the large island. The other man was identified as a galley cook on a ferry boat regularly plying the Rhodes-Kastellorizo route.

The pair face four charges related to espionage and violating security measures for military zones.

Official Turkey, meanwhile, played the "diplomatic immunity" card on Friday, with an announcement posted on the Turkish foreign ministry's website. Both men are, however, Greek citizens and not Turkish nationals, nor are they accredited as such.

The Turkish side also named one of the two suspects, who was not fully identified previously by Greek authorities.

Finally, Ankara claimed the incident was "constructed" by "certain circles" to cause bilateral tensions - an allegation coming after several months of provocations in the eastern Mediterranean by Erdogan-led Turkey.

The Turkish reaction stated:

"...We condemn the arrest of Sebahattin Bayram, the Secretary at the Turkish Consulate General in Rhodes, as part of an investigation carried out by the Greek authorities on allegations of espionage regarding taking photographs of vessels.

In the process leading to the arrest of our staff, who is a Greek citizen, Greece has violated the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as well as the right to freedom and security, and the right to respect for private and family life in the European Convention on Human Rights.

We are also alarmed by the publications of the Greek media regarding the incident, as they violate the presumption of innocence, and target our staff and his family, as well as our missions in Greece and their employees.

The necessary demarches were made to the Greek authorities about the investigation which is believed to be constructed by certain circles willing to increase tensions in relations with Turkey. We will take steps towards protecting the rights of our staff."