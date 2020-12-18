Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed new cases fall below 1,000 on Fri. in Greece after 6 weeks of partial lockdown

Single-day new confirmed Covid-19 infection again fell under 1,000 in Greece on Friday, reaching only 916 when they hovered in the 2,000-range daily last month. Nevertheless, related fatalities still did not record a commensurate drop, as on Friday another 96 deaths were reported.

The death toll with Friday's figure now exceed 4,000, and specifically 4,044. The average age of the victims is 79, with 95.6 percent either being above the age of 70 at their time of death, or with underlying conditions.

Overall positive cases since the advent of the pandemic neared 130,000.

With a partial nationwide lockdown now into a month and a half, the number of intubated patients being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms stood at 527 on Friday, falling slightly but steadily over the past week. The average age of patients being treated in ICUs for the coronavirus increased marginally to 67, while 77.6 percent are over the age of 70 or suffer from an underlying condition.