Ruling ND stills fields comfortable lead over SYRIZA despite punishing effects of pandemic-related repercussions

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party appears still comfortably ahead of main opposition SYRIZA party despite Greece enduring two "waves" of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the second one resulting in a now six-week partial nationwide lockdown.

The year's last poll by the Pulse firm shows a 16-percentage point difference between center-right ND and radical leftist SYRIZA, based on an extrapolation of valid responses by queried respondents.

A year and a half after assuming power, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis' party also records mostly double-digit leads over SYRIZA on questions of which party can best deal with specific issues, such as digitizing the state, combating crime, Greek-Turkish relations and, tellingly, in dealing with the public health crisis entailed in the coronavirus pandemic - where ND fields a 21-percentage point lead over the main opposition party.

Based on extrapolated results, ND is preferred by 40 percent of respondents to 24 percent for SYRIZA. Another four parties, all currently in Parliament, also receive single-digit percentages above 3 percent.