Yannis Antetokounmpo stars in Greek public service spot for campaign against Covid-19

Thursday, 17 December 2020 21:23
UPD:21:42
USA TODAY Sports/Kamil Krzaczynski
A- A A+

NBA super star Yannis Antetokounmpo was the Greek government's first "A-list" protagonist in a new video to promote a campaign against the spread of the coronavirus.

In the short video, the NBA's MVP and most recent recipient of pro basketball's biggest contract,  explains that everyone must play "team defense" against an invisible enemy called Covid-19.

Among others, the video was posted on social media by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who also thanked the stellar Milwaukee Bucks power forward for issuing the public service message.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών