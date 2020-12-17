Yannis Antetokounmpo stars in Greek public service spot for campaign against Covid-19

NBA super star Yannis Antetokounmpo was the Greek government's first "A-list" protagonist in a new video to promote a campaign against the spread of the coronavirus.

Τις μέρες των γιορτών συνεχίζουμε τον κρίσιμο αγώνα για την υγεία μας. Είναι καιρός η ζωή να πάρει τη ρεβάνς. Ευχαριστώ τον @Giannis_An34 που πρωταγωνιστεί σε αυτό το μήνυμα, ενώνοντας τη φωνή μου με τα λόγια του: Όλοι μαζί, "παίζουμε άμυνα" και κερδίζουμε ξανά την ελευθερία μας. pic.twitter.com/vnIsAdoL5B — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) December 17, 2020

In the short video, the NBA's MVP and most recent recipient of pro basketball's biggest contract, explains that everyone must play "team defense" against an invisible enemy called Covid-19.

Among others, the video was posted on social media by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who also thanked the stellar Milwaukee Bucks power forward for issuing the public service message.