Stricter lockdown ordered for west Attica prefecture after higher concentration of Covid-19 virus

A stricter lockdown was ordered for western Attica prefecture - west of Athens proper - as of Friday morning, after public health officials detected a higher epidemiological concentration in the region.

For instance, a curfew on non-essential movement will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., while practically all retail stores are ordered shut, along with churches and other places of worship and outdoor fruit and vegetable markets.

Even the most recently allowed "clickaway" option for retail shopping has been prohibited.

Additionally, mass rapid tests have been ordered in tandem with an exhaustive tracking of positive cases.

West Attica includes the township of Elefsina, Aspropyrgos and Mandra, regions that are the pre-eminent industrial, logistics and manufacturing hubs in Greece.