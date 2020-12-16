Initial first step taken in locating German e-vehicle producer's plant in Greece

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 23:06
UPD:23:08
The first, very tentative step in manufacturing electric vehicles in Greece by a German company came on Thursday, with the "virtual" signing of letter of intent for cooperation between the former's national agency (Enterprise Greece) tasked with promoting FDIs and Aachen-based Next.e.GΟ.  

The projected and highly ambitious investment was prominently billed by the Greek government side as reaching 100 million euros and creating 1,000 direct manufacturing jobs, including research and expert staff, and with a capacity of 30,000 vehicles per year.

The symbolism and prospect of such a high-tech investment, something that would have appeared as fanciful some five years ago during the height of the Greek debt crisis, was greeted by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself, who attended (in Athens) and spoke during a teleconference with Next.e.GΟ executives. Enterprise Greece is the Greek ministry of foreign affairs' vehicle for promoting investments in the east Mediterranean country.

While still in the initial stages, Mitsotakis, in fact, repeated the volition of his government to not only render the country very competitive in terms of services, but also in the sector of high-tech manufacturing and production.

 

