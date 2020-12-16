5G auction in Greece concluded; timetable calls for first networks in first quarter of 2021

An auction for 5G licenses declared by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), the independent telecoms authority in the country, was concluded on Wednesday , with bids reaching 372 million euros.

Based on a preliminary timetable issued by the digital governance ministry and EETT saying the first 5G networks will be operable in the east Mediterranean country in the first quarter of 2021.

The acquired licenses include a condition stipulating that telecoms provider must provide access to 5G services for 60 percent of the population by the end of 2023; 94 percent over six years. Additionally, 42 regions of the country characterized as remote - border sites and on the mainland - must be provided 5G service by at least one provider.