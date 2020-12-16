Covid-19 outbreak: 85 related deaths, 552 intubated patients on Wed. in Greece after six weeks of partial lockdown

Pandemic-related figures in Greece on Wednesday remained stubbornly stable, compared to the past week, nearly a month and a half into a partial nationwide lockdown. New fatalities from Covid-19 reached 85, with 552 acute cases being treated in hospital ICUs.

Only single-day new confirmed infections appeared to ease, 1,190 over the past 24 hours, as the total number detected in the country nears 128,000.

In terms of intubated patients, the average age rose slightly to 67, while 77.9 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 3,870, with the average age being 79, and with 95.9 of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.