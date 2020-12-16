Reports: First six of 18 Rafale warplanes to be deployed by Greece in 2021

The first six of 18 French-made Rafale fighter planes will be deployed by the Hellenic Air Force, followed by another half dozen in 2022 and the remaining six in 2023, according to reports.

Details of the pending defense contract will reportedly come up for discussion on Thursday in Greece's Parliament, and specifically during a session of the permanent armaments programs and contracts committee.

Based on the same sources, the first four Greek pilots will travel to France at the beginning of the year to begin training on the Rafale.