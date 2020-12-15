Greek PM: Lockdown-affected business to pay only 20% of leases in Dec., Jan.; state to cover 60%

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, speaking from Parliament, announced another relief measure for the country Covid-19-devastated economy, namely, a state-mandated reduction in monthly lease payments for lockdown-affected businesses by 80 percent in December 2020 and January 2021.

The latest announcement comes after recent revised forecasts, including by the Bank of Greece (BoG), predict a worse recession in the country for 2020 than previous estimates.

Mitsotakis said the state will cover 60 percent of the two months for eligible businesses, so that property owners aren't adversely affected amid the punishing effects of the coronavirus-related pandemic.