Greek independent operator announces extension of Single Day-Ahead Coupling between Greece, Italy

Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE) on Tuesday announced that the country's day-ahead market has finally been integrated - via the Greek-Italian border - the Pan-European day-ahead power market.

A press release by the operator said market coupling operations of the Greek bidding zone in SDAC (Multi Regional Coupling) were launched on Dec. 15, with Dec. 16, 2020 being the first delivery day.

The two countries have been connected since 2002, however the coupling of markets means that purchase orders for electricity by participants will be included in joint book orders

HEnEx, the designated single NEMO in Greece is now included in the market coupling operational processes as a new operational NEMO, along with ADMIE.

According to the Greek operator, "...the successful coupling is the result of the close collaboration between the Greek parties with the Italian NEMO GME and the Italian TSO TERNA. It represents a further step towards the achievement of the single day-ahead European electricity market, which is expected to reach its completion during 2021 with the integration of the MRC and 4MMC coupling projects."