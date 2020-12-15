Covid-19 outbreak: Spike in related fatalities, confirmed new cases on Tues. in Greece; lower compared to one week ago

Covid-19-related fatalities recorded a spike on Tuesday from the previous day, with 98 victims reported on the day, up from 62 on Monday, a disappointing development given that Greece is nearing the sixth week of a nationwide partial lockdown.

The death toll so far, since the beginning of the pandemic, has now reached 3,785.

The number of intubated patients being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs fell slightly to 550, down from 558 a day earlier.

Also, single-day confirmed cases of coronavirus increased on Tuesday, compared to Monday, 1,240 to 639. One possible reason is the lower number of tests conducted over the weekend, compared to weekdays.

The average age of patients in ICUs slightly increased, to 67, with 77.5 percent either over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions. On an optimistic note, 775 people previously treated for severe Covid-19 infection have been discharged from ICUs.

The average age of the victims from the pandemic remained at 79, while 95.6 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.