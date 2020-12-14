Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed new single-day infections, related fatalities in Greece dropping amid 5th week of lockdown

Confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections continued to fall on Monday in Greece, with 639 reported over the previous 24-hour period, an optimist trend that was somewhat moderated by the still high - by Greek standards - number of intubated patients, at 558.

The number of related fatalities also fell, to 62 reported on Monday.

Of the sample of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs, the average age remained at 66, with 77.2 percent of these patients either above the age of 70 or with underlying conditions. At the same time, 732 previously intubated patients recovered and were discharged from ICU wards.

The total number of victims in the country since the advent of the pandemic reached 3,687, with the average remaining fixed at 79, while 95.7 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.