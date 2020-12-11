Major food delivery service announces hiring of 1,500 couriers, as pandemic-related restrictions cause sector to soar

Friday, 11 December 2020 22:46
UPD:22:50
A major food delivery service in Greece this week announced that it's looking to hire another 1,500 couriers, a development that confirmed this year's "explosion" in the home delivery sector, a development due, in large part, to restrictions aimed to prevent exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, efood, which bills itself as the large food delivery service in the country, said it's offering four- and eight-hour shifts with full employment benefits, along extra private insurance and allowances for motorbike wear-and-tear and equipment.

The company, with some 1,000 couriers at the moment, is active in several cities around the country, especially in the greater Athens area

