Individuals with arrears to tax bureau up by 500K in Oct. alone; new arrears over Jan-Oct 2020 period reach 4.26bln€

The number of taxpayers in Greece with arrears to the state increased by some half million in October 2020, an worrying hike in the specific figure, and in a country of roughly 11 million residents.

Overall, some 4.3 million people own the tax bureau sums from ranging from merely one lost income tax installment to tens of millions. The same figure in the preceding month, September 2020, was roughly 3.8 million taxpayers.

New arrears in October 2020 reached 670 million euros; 4.26 billion euros in the first 10 months of the now Covid-19-devastated year.

The overall figure of arrears owed to the Greek state is a stratospheric 106 billion euros, of which 23 billion euros is deemed as uncollectable. Of the former figure, tens of billions of euros are owed by businesses that no longer exist, and by economically inactive taxpayers or even deceased people.