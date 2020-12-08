Dendias from Amman: Turkey the region's 'trouble-maker'

Greece's top diplomat on Tuesday again referred to neighboring Turkey as the region's "trouble-maker", this time in speaking from Amman, Jordan, and ahead of closely watched EU Council meeting where the subject of sanctions against Ankara will be broached.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in the Jordanian capital for a three-way meeting between the host country, Greece and Cyprus.

Dendias said official Turkey is engaging in propaganda and spreading fake news, and of continuing to consider Greece's right to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles as a cause of war. Moreover, the Greek minister said Erdogan-led Turkey insists on "weaponizing" illegal migration and acting as a "jihadist travel agency" from Libya to the Caucasus.