Covid-19 outbreak: 1,382 new confirmed infections on Tues.; 102 single-day related deaths in 4th week of lockdown

Slightly lower confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece on Tuesday (1,382), although related fatalities still remained at the roughly 6:1 ratio compared to intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs.

The number of fatalities reported on Tuesday over the previous 24-hour period reached 102, up from 89 on Sunday - the most disappointing figure after more than four weeks of a partial nationwide lockdown in the country.

Conversely, the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in ICUs continued to ease, with 579 listed on Tuesday, down from 600 the previous day.

The average age of intubated patients remained fixed at 65, with 75.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

The 102 fatalities bring the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,194. The average age of the victims remained at 79, with 96.2 percent either having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.