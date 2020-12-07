New 12-bed ICU wing at Athens-area hospital; funded by shipowners Marinakis, Frangou and confectionary maker Ion

A new state-of-the-art ICU wing with 12 beds was opened on Monday afternoon at the General State Hospital of Nikea, in the southwest part of the greater Athens area and near the port city of Piraeus.

The new wing was fully funded by donations from well-known shipowners and executives Vangelis Marinakis and Angeliki Frangou, as well as chocolate and confectionary maker Ion. The former is also the owner of the Olympiacos Piraeus pro football team.

The wing was inaugurated by relevant health minister Vassilis Kikilias in the presence of the benefactors.