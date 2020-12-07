Covid-19 outbreak: 1,251 new confirmed infections reported on Mon.; 89 single-day related deaths, 600 in ICUs

Single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece reached 1,251, with the number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs still mostly unchanged, at 600.

Total detected infections have nearly reached 117,000.

Another 89 related deaths from the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,092. The average age of the victims remained 79, with 96.2 percent having suffered from an underlying condition, or, were above the age of 70.

The average age of Covid-19 patients in ICUs remained 656, with 75.7 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.