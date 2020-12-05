Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases drop on Sat.; deaths, intubated patients stable after 4-week lockdown

The Covid-19 figures on Saturday in Greece, exactly four weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown, showed a noteworthy reduction in single-day confirmed new infections - 1,383 - but only a slight easing in the number of intubated patients suffering from acute coronavirus cases compared to previous days.

The total number of Covid-19 infections detected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached nearly 115,000.

Intubated patients a day earlier reached 612.

The number of related fatalities on Saturday reached 98, over the previous 24-hour period, exactly the same as on Friday, continuing a roughly 6:1 ration between patients in ICUs and single-day fatalities.

The average age of people being treated for acute Cvid-19 symptoms in ICUs remained fixed at 65, with 77.3 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Of the victims from the pandemic, the average age dipped slightly to 79, with 96.1 percent having suffered from an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70.

Of the new confirmed daily cases, nearly 41 percent were reported from the greater Athens and Thessaloniki regions, 260 and 305, respectively. The latter, however, hosts one-fourth of the population of the former.