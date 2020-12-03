Covid-19 outbreak: Record high 622 patients with Covid-19 treated in hospital ICUs on Thurs.

Intubated patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs posted another record high on Thursday in Greece, reaching 622, as the number has consistently stayed above 600 for nearly a week, despite almost four weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown in the country.

The single-day death toll also rose, with 100 related fatalities recorded on Thursday, up from 89 the previous day - a figure linked closely with the number of ICU cases.

The only positive news was a reduction in single-day new confirmed infections, at 1,882, down from 2,186 from the previous day.

All total, nearly 112,000 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Greece since the pandemic began.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities reached 2,706, with the average age remaining fixed at 80, and with 96.5 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.