New outdoor elevator inaugurated at Acropolis

Thursday, 03 December 2020 13:48
UPD:13:51
Α new state-of-the-art outdoor elevator erected on the north side of the Acropolis in central Athens was inaugurated on Thursday, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a project that again allows access to Greece's pre-eminent monument for people with mobility problems.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated the lift, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the president of the Athens-based Onassis Foundation, Anthony Papadimitriou, as the foundation financed the project.

