Covid-19 outbreak: Partial lockdown in Greece extended until Dec. 14; seasonal retailers to open

A partial nationwide lockdown in Greece due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will be extended until Dec. 14, the relevant government spokesman announced on Thursday, something widely expected, given that a now nearly four-week lockdown has not significantly reduced coronavirus figures, such as daily confirmed infections, related fatalities and the number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms.

A noteworthy exception to the restrictions, spokesman Stelios Petsas said, are retailers with seasonal goods, i.e. Christmas ornaments etc., which will be allowed to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7. Super markets will also be allowed to sell durable seasonal products.

An initial three-week lockdown has due to end on Nov. 30, but was extended by a week.