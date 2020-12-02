Mitsotakis: Greece will emerge as one of the victors from pandemic

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country as a “dramatic catalyst for change”, in his address at a chamber event, speaking as the “second wave” of the public health emergency has proved much more devastating that the initial outbreak in the spring.

In a bid to shift attention to the “next day” after the pandemic’s conclusion, Mitsotakis cited more “aggressive” reforms to be implemented without delay.

His address was made at the mostly online 31st Greek Economic Summit organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber.

The avowed pro-reform and pro-market Greek premier said Greece will emerge as one of the victors from the pandemic, although he acknowledged that the second wave has been a bigger challenge than the first.

Three priorities he cited were protecting jobs, continuing liquidity for SMEs and creating the conditions for future investments.